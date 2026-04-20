Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

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Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

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Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

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