Silphium Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,609 Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 0.8% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 180.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $415.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.06 and a 12-month high of $438.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,262.32. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock worth $20,828,717. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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