Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,061,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,194 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,685,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,627 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,509,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,239,000 after purchasing an additional 506,782 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,154,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,201,000 after purchasing an additional 493,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,939,000 after buying an additional 167,635 shares during the period.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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