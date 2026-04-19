Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $284.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $200.25 and a 1-year high of $286.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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