Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $48,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $157.71 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

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