Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,652,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,341,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 711,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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