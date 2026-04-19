Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,982.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,108.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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