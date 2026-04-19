Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,201,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $75,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

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Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $37.50.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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