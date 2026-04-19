ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday after Freedom Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $1,472.48 and last traded at $1,459.80. Approximately 1,865,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,882,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,410.83.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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ASML News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More.

ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More.

Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More.

Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More.

DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More.

Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.

Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — supply-chain constraints and negative free cash flow in the quarter — and a moderate post‑earnings selloff show some investors are taking profits. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 3.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,398.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,221.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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