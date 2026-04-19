Reviewing Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Elemental Royalty alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elemental Royalty and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elemental Royalty 0 2 1 0 2.33 Golden Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Elemental Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.00%. Given Elemental Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elemental Royalty is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

This table compares Elemental Royalty and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elemental Royalty N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elemental Royalty and Golden Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elemental Royalty $43.64 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $300,000.00 10.83 -$9.23 million ($0.16) -1.35

Elemental Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals.

Summary

Elemental Royalty beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elemental Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Elemental Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition and generation of precious metal royalties. The company holds royalties in gold, silver, and copper projects. It operates in North America; South America; Australia; Africa; and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. and changed its name to Elemental Royalty Corporation in November 2025. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.