Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Zacks reports. Ericsson had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 12.11%.The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Ericsson’s conference call:

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Reported sales fell 10% due to a strong Swedish krona, while organic sales grew 6% ; currency moves reduced EBITA by about SEK 2.2 billion , a clear near-term headwind to reported results.

due to a strong Swedish krona, while ; currency moves reduced EBITA by about , a clear near-term headwind to reported results. Operational performance was strong — group adjusted gross margin ~ 48.1% , Networks margin ~ 50.4% , EBITA SEK 5.6 billion — and net cash rose to SEK 68.1 billion with free cash flow of SEK 5.9 billionSEK 15 billion buyback starting next week.

, Networks margin ~ , EBITA — and net cash rose to with free cash flow of buyback starting next week. The Enterprise segment reported a SEK 1.4 billion loss (including one‑time costs and the divestment of iconectiv), and management says an improvement plan is in place but losses will gradually shrink through the year.

loss (including one‑time costs and the divestment of iconectiv), and management says an improvement plan is in place but losses will gradually shrink through the year. Management warned of rising memory/semiconductor and input-cost pressures that are expected to be a headwind (largely into H2), but said they are mitigating via pricing, product substitution, efficiency and diversified supply‑chain actions.

and input-cost pressures that are expected to be a headwind (largely into H2), but said they are mitigating via pricing, product substitution, efficiency and diversified supply‑chain actions. Geographic and portfolio diversification is working — North America was down mid-single digits while India and Japan grew strongly — and Ericsson is pushing into new addressable markets (enterprise, mission‑critical/defense, 5G sensing) as a medium‑term growth driver.

Ericsson Trading Down 6.5%

ERIC stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Ericsson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ericsson

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Ericsson’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Ericsson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Ericsson by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 46,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Ericsson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ericsson by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Ericsson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ericsson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a SEK 15 billion (~$1.6bn) share buyback to start as early as April 23, aiming to optimize capital structure and return surplus liquidity — a near-term shareholder-support action. Ericsson initiates share buyback program

Board approved a SEK 15 billion (~$1.6bn) share buyback to start as early as April 23, aiming to optimize capital structure and return surplus liquidity — a near-term shareholder-support action. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted Q1 EPS modestly beat consensus (reported ≈ $0.13 vs. ~$0.12 expected), which provides some earnings support despite other headwinds. MarketBeat Q1 results

Adjusted Q1 EPS modestly beat consensus (reported ≈ $0.13 vs. ~$0.12 expected), which provides some earnings support despite other headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Company highlighted 6% organic sales growth led by Networks and announced AI‑native radio products (product/strategy positives), but these were partially masked by FX impacts — longer-term upside depends on execution and cost trends. Ericsson Q1 results PR

Company highlighted 6% organic sales growth led by Networks and announced AI‑native radio products (product/strategy positives), but these were partially masked by FX impacts — longer-term upside depends on execution and cost trends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) note momentum and long‑term growth potential — useful for investors focused on strategy and valuation after the pullback but not immediate catalysts. Zacks Momentum Coverage

Analyst/commentary pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) note momentum and long‑term growth potential — useful for investors focused on strategy and valuation after the pullback but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations (reported ~ $5.2–5.4bn vs. higher street estimates) and was down year‑over‑year, which drove the immediate negative reaction—sales weakness in North America was specifically called out. Reuters: revenue miss/NA slowdown

Revenue missed expectations (reported ~ $5.2–5.4bn vs. higher street estimates) and was down year‑over‑year, which drove the immediate negative reaction—sales weakness in North America was specifically called out. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of rising input costs—especially semiconductors driven by AI demand—and restructuring charges hit reported profits; these margin pressures are cited as a persistent headwind for near‑term profitability. Benzinga: CPU/chip cost headwinds

Management warned of rising input costs—especially semiconductors driven by AI demand—and restructuring charges hit reported profits; these margin pressures are cited as a persistent headwind for near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative despite the buyback — ADRs slid and trading volume spiked as investors focused on the revenue miss and cost risks rather than the repurchase. QuiverQuant: ADR slide analysis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ericsson in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

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Ericsson Company Profile

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Ericsson AB is a Swedish multinational telecommunications equipment and services company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 1876 by Lars Magnus Ericsson, the company designs, develops and sells infrastructure, software and services that enable mobile and fixed-line networks worldwide. Ericsson serves a global customer base that includes mobile network operators, enterprise customers and public-sector organizations across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The company’s core activities center on building and modernizing network infrastructure, with a particular focus on radio access networks (RAN), core network software, cloud-native solutions and network management systems.

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