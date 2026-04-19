Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Trading Up 9.7% – Time to Buy?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.5290. 183,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 397,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Idaho Strategic Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDR

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 9.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $684.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

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