Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 170.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,448,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $249.94 and a 1-year high of $351.75. The stock has a market cap of $612.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

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