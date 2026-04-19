Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the period. Benchmark Electronics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 141.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 56.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123,143 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 536,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 146.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $66.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,170,094.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

See Also

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