Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $18.30 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,657 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions makes up about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $423,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 211,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,172.50. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $252,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,195.52. This represents a 20.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $44.13 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.