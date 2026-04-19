Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth about $39,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Wall Street Zen raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IAC from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

IAC Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ IAC opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.66). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $645.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company’s operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC’s Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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