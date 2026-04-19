Friedenthal Financial Raises Stake in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 886.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $12.00 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($8.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($8.14). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.