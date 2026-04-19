IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Stock Holdings Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,273.27. This trade represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $148.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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