Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 42,557 iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TME Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 111,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 73,313 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period.

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iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

BATS ICVT opened at $112.06 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles. ICVT was launched on Jun 2, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

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