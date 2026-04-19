25,405 Shares in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stag Industrial Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. iA Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $685,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $160,316.80. This represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This trade represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Further Reading

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