Enpro Inc. $NPO Position Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the period. Enpro makes up 2.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $27,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enpro by 98.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Enpro by 236.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enpro Stock Up 3.7%

NPO stock opened at $281.85 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $286.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.32.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,879.25. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,747.50. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

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Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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