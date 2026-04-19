Friedenthal Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 736.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
More Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong foundry read‑through — TSMC’s blowout quarter and raised growth guidance lifted the whole semiconductor complex and acted as a catalyst for AMD’s rally, supporting demand for AMD’s MI350/MI450 accelerators and EPYC roadmap. AMD Rips Higher As TSMC’s Blowout Guide Lights Up The Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Sovereign‑AI and commercial deals — A multi‑year collaboration with the French government and related AI initiatives are being cited as proof AMD is winning strategic, big‑ticket data‑center and sovereign compute deals. That deal helped drive fresh buying and all‑time highs. AMD climbs 3.4% as France AI partnership news and upbeat TSMC earnings buoy chip sentiment
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum & analyst support — Multiple outlets note record highs and analyst target raises (Bernstein and others), reinforcing momentum traders and institutional demand ahead of AMD’s May earnings. AMD Stock Rally Pushes the Chipmaker to a New All-Time High
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro tailwinds — Risk‑on markets (e.g., easing Middle East tensions) and a broad tech rebound are amplifying chip rallies; these are supportive but not company‑specific. Investing.com’s stocks of the week
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure — Intel’s new Core Series 3 mobile chips (18A process, AI features) signal Intel is pushing AI/efficiency gains in mobile/low‑end segments; it’s a reminder competition spans multiple markets. Can Intel’s Core Series 3 Processors Launch Boost Its Profits?
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia still dominant in some views — Oppenheimer’s call of Nvidia as a top pick underscores continued confidence that Nvidia’s Blackwell line keeps it ahead in key AI workloads, which could limit how much AMD can capture vs. NVDA. Oppenheimer Calls Nvidia ‘Top Pick’ as Blackwell Chips Keep AMD, Intel Behind
- Negative Sentiment: Noise and unmet expectations — Short‑term rumors (Ryzen comeback) and continued executive/insider sales have produced occasional pullbacks and skepticism; such headlines can trigger profit‑taking even during a broader uptrend. AMD Slips Despite Ryzen Comeback Rumors
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of AMD stock opened at $278.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $281.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.96.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.03.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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