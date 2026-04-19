Friedenthal Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 736.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0%

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $278.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $281.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average is $220.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.03.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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