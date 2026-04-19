Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Position Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 152.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,787.01. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $87,419.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,844 shares in the company, valued at $498,240.36. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.29 and a 12-month high of $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.18 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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