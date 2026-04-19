ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Critical Analysis

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $3.76 billion 0.41 -$147.08 million ($0.71) -10.83 ASE Technology $645.39 billion 0.10 $1.28 billion $0.58 49.27

This table compares ams-OSRAM and ASE Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -3.76% 6.11% 0.96% ASE Technology 6.31% 12.06% 5.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ams-OSRAM and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 3 0 0 1.75 ASE Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

ASE Technology beats ams-OSRAM on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

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