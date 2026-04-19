Critical Analysis: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Evogene has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Evogene and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene -214.57% -121.44% -57.34% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.58% -20.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene 1 0 1 1 2.67 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 1 0 7 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evogene and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Evogene presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 337.23%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Given Evogene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evogene is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evogene and Corvus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene $3.85 million 1.11 -$8.48 million ($1.17) -0.68 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.28 million ($0.50) -33.48

Evogene has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Evogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Evogene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Evogene on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evogene

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Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Human Health segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-oncology, GI related disorders, and antimicrobial resistance organisms. The Industrial Applications segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for other industrial uses. The company also provides medical cannabis products. It operates in the United States, Israel, Brazil, and internationally. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF SE, Corteva, and Bayer. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

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Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

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