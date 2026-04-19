Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 725,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,176 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,841,000 after buying an additional 646,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,958,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,783,000 after buying an additional 955,951 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,794,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,531,000 after buying an additional 986,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,450,000 after buying an additional 1,782,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,533,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 970,260 shares in the last quarter.

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NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 232.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 977.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTST

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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