Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.92 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ FELE opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Joseph A. Ruzynski purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.34 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,871.48. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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