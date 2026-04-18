Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk Sells 9,323 Shares

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX – Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of Virtuix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $57,243.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,447,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,306,065.88. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $52,384.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $43,164.59.

On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $23,705.14.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $50,568.49.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,534 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $40,510.80.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 4,278 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $25,454.10.

On Monday, April 6th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 5,994 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,083.88.

Virtuix Stock Performance

VTIX opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virtuix ( NASDAQ:VTIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Virtuix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtuix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtuix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virtuix

Virtuix Company Profile

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Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

Further Reading

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