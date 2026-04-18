Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Allan Tang Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) CAO Allan Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,409.76. The trade was a 56.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yext Stock Up 2.1%

Yext stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.19.

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Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.21 million. Yext had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

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Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

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