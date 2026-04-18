Ninety One UK Ltd Has $308.88 Million Position in TransUnion $TRU

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $308,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $314,663.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,044.31. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,799.60. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $872,979 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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