Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 27,843 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $610,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $200.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total value of $234,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,295.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $410,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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