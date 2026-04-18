Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 161,040 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,040 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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