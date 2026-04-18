Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 161,040 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,040 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $107.50.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.
Insider Activity
In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles Schwab News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and strong trading/revenue momentum — Schwab reported $1.43 adjusted EPS and record quarterly revenue driven by elevated trading volumes and net new assets; that print supports underlying business strength. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Q1 CY2026 Sales In Line With Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Launch of Schwab Crypto — the firm announced phased retail roll‑out of spot Bitcoin and Ether trading (competitive pricing vs. peers); this expands addressable trading revenue and could increase client engagement if adoption scales. Charles Schwab Announces Details of Spot Crypto Trading Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target boosts and upgrades — major banks raised targets/ratings after the quarter, signaling renewed conviction that earnings leverage and product initiatives can drive upside. Charles Schwab Gets Dual Price Target Boosts From Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan
- Positive Sentiment: Tech initiatives — Schwab will roll out client‑facing AI agents in June, which could improve service efficiency and client retention over time. Schwab Makes AI Push, With Client-Facing Agents To Roll Out in June
- Neutral Sentiment: Record client growth and engagement — Schwab added ~1.3M accounts and reported ~$11.7T in client assets with record trading activity; positive for long‑term revenue but not an immediate fix for margin concerns. Charles Schwab Adds 1.3 Million Accounts, Reports Record Client Assets
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials/transcript available — investors will parse management commentary for detail on cash‑sweep dynamics, margin outlook and crypto rollout cadence. SCHW Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance below Street — Schwab set FY‑26 EPS at $5.70–$5.80, under the ~$5.93 consensus; guidance shortfall is the main driver of the intra‑day weakness as it reduces near‑term valuation support.
- Negative Sentiment: Net interest income (NII) and cash‑sorting risk — analysts flagged weaker‑than‑expected NII and sensitivity to clients moving sweep cash into higher‑yield alternatives, which can pressure future margins. Charles Schwab stock dips as Q1 revenue disappoints on weaker-than-expected net-interest-income
- Negative Sentiment: Options activity and insider selling add near‑term volatility — elevated put buying ahead of the print and recent Rule‑10b5‑1 insider sales have amplified downside pressure and uncertainty. Traders Purchase High Volume of Charles Schwab Put Options (NYSE:SCHW) Nigel Murtagh Form 4
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab
Charles Schwab Company Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
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