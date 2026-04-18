Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $346,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,932,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,078,000 after buying an additional 107,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,873,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 110,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $279.85.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE FDS opened at $232.56 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $474.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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