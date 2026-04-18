Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Seneca Financial Advisors LLC

Seneca Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $347,641,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,261.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,573,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,128,000 after buying an additional 6,090,513 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,404,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,056,000 after buying an additional 3,458,654 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 3,187,040 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,255,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,772,000 after buying an additional 1,799,750 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.45 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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