Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ is Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 735.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,592,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,220,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,960,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,981,000 after acquiring an additional 847,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,343,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,223,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,807,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $96.81.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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