Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYIEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Symrise from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Symrise Trading Up 2.4%

About Symrise

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Symrise has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

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Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials for the food and beverage, personal care and household industries. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the company develops scent and taste solutions that are used in a wide range of consumer products, from perfumes and personal care formulations to soft drinks, confections and savory seasonings.

The company’s core business is organized into two divisions. The Flavors & Nutrition division creates taste concepts, food ingredients and texture solutions that enhance the sensory appeal and nutritional profile of a variety of foods and beverages.

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