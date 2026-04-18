Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Hooker Furnishings’ conference call:

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Hooker returned to quarterly profitability, reporting consolidated net income of $0.54 million ($0.05 per diluted share) for Q4 and positive operating income in Hooker Branded despite fewer selling days and severe winter weather.

Hooker returned to quarterly profitability, reporting consolidated net income of for Q4 and positive operating income in Hooker Branded despite fewer selling days and severe winter weather. The company reported a full‑year consolidated net loss of $27.0 million (continuing‑ops loss of $12.8 million, or $1.20 per share), driven largely by $15.6 million of non‑cash intangible impairment charges and about $2 million of restructuring costs.

The company reported a full‑year consolidated net loss of (continuing‑ops loss of $12.8 million, or $1.20 per share), driven largely by of non‑cash intangible impairment charges and about $2 million of restructuring costs. Management completed major cost reductions—cutting fixed costs by roughly $26.3 million (about $17.5 million related to continuing operations)—reduced inventory by $17.5 million, paid down term debt, and ended the quarter with improved liquidity and a $0 credit‑facility balance with over $64 million available capacity.

Management completed major cost reductions—cutting fixed costs by roughly (about $17.5 million related to continuing operations)—reduced inventory by $17.5 million, paid down term debt, and ended the quarter with improved liquidity and a $0 credit‑facility balance with over $64 million available capacity. The new branded launch Margaritaville is gaining traction (gallery commitments have grown from 50+), with management expecting shipments to begin in the back half of fiscal 2027 and to materially support organic growth.

The new branded launch is gaining traction (gallery commitments have grown from 50+), with management expecting shipments to begin in the back half of fiscal 2027 and to materially support organic growth. Tariff developments are unresolved: the company is evaluating potential duty refunds after court rulings but warns the administration may implement new tariffs under different authority, creating uncertainty around future import costs and any recoveries.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently -16.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOFT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hooker Furnishings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hooker Furnishings currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOFT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 940.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hooker Furnishings

Here are the key news stories impacting Hooker Furnishings this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a share buyback program of up to $5 million and noted new Margaritaville product shipments will begin in the second half of fiscal 2027 — a direct capital-return action and a growth trigger that can support the share price. MSN: Buyback & Margaritaville Shipments

Management authorized a share buyback program of up to $5 million and noted new Margaritaville product shipments will begin in the second half of fiscal 2027 — a direct capital-return action and a growth trigger that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Hooker reported EPS of $0.08 for Q4 vs. consensus $0.05, beating estimates — a near-term positive surprise that likely supported the stock. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Hooker reported EPS of $0.08 for Q4 vs. consensus $0.05, beating estimates — a near-term positive surprise that likely supported the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The board’s compensation committee approved 2026 base salary and incentive program changes — routine governance news that could affect cost structure and executive alignment but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. TipRanks: Executive Pay Update

The board’s compensation committee approved 2026 base salary and incentive program changes — routine governance news that could affect cost structure and executive alignment but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple transcripts and call highlights are available (earnings call discussion of demand, inventory, and turnaround plans). These provide detail for investors but contain no new headline catalysts beyond the results and strategic commentary. InsiderMonkey: Earnings Call Transcript

Multiple transcripts and call highlights are available (earnings call discussion of demand, inventory, and turnaround plans). These provide detail for investors but contain no new headline catalysts beyond the results and strategic commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q4 sales were $66.98M vs. consensus $74.89M, highlighting weaker top-line demand that offsets the EPS beat and raises questions about sustainability of profits. MarketBeat: Revenue Miss & Financials

Revenue missed expectations: Q4 sales were $66.98M vs. consensus $74.89M, highlighting weaker top-line demand that offsets the EPS beat and raises questions about sustainability of profits. Negative Sentiment: Company still shows negative net margin and reported heavy losses over the period (negative ROE and full-year weakness noted), which keeps valuation and turnaround risk elevated despite cost cuts. TipRanks: Turnaround vs. Losses

About Hooker Furnishings

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Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company’s operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

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