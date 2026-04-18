Seneca Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,341 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Seneca Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.4% of Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seneca Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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