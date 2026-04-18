Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Sold by Main Street Group LTD

Main Street Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,296 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.9% of Main Street Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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