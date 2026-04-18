The European Equity Fund, Inc. $EEA is Shaker Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the quarter. The European Equity Fund accounts for 1.8% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 7.49% of The European Equity Fund worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 795,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The European Equity Fund Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of EEA stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc (NYSE: EEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of issuers located in European countries. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers U.S. and international investors access to a diversified portfolio of publicly traded European companies, spanning a variety of industries and market capitalizations.

The Fund’s investment strategy is built on fundamental, bottom-up research and active portfolio management.

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