Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 305,904 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

SCHW stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.