Entree Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Entree Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 349,750 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 294,430 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,282 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Entree Gold Stock Performance

ERLFF stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Entree Gold has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.59.

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Entree Gold (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Entree Gold

Entree Gold Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of copper and gold projects. The company’s core strategy centers on advancing high-potential assets in politically stable jurisdictions, with a primary emphasis on strategic partnerships and joint ventures to maximize shareholder value.

A cornerstone of Entree Gold’s portfolio is its interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture in Mongolia’s South Gobi region. Under this agreement, Entree holds a 20% participating interest in the mineralization adjacent to the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper–gold mine, operated by Rio Tinto.

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