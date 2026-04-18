Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) CEO Sells $40,002,401.28 in Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CEO James Dimon sold 130,488 shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $40,002,401.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,680,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,212,400. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

James Dimon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 19th, James Dimon sold 69,512 shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.19, for a total transaction of $21,353,391.28.

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA: VYLD) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard that combines broad exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with an options overlay designed to generate incremental income. The fund holds a portfolio intended to approximate the performance of the S&P 500 and implements a covered‑call (buy‑write) strategy, selling call options against the equity exposure to capture option premiums. This approach seeks to provide higher income than a plain‑vanilla S&P 500 index fund while maintaining substantial participation in the U.S.

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