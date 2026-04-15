SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,291 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 8,093 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042. The company has a market cap of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $35.01.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $402,000.

About SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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