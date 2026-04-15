Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.16. 10,501,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,806,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.8%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
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