Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2026

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.16. 10,501,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,806,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.8%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 155,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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