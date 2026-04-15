DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 9,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

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About DATA Communications Management

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Data Communications Management Corp. is a Canada-based provider of integrated customer communications and business process outsourcing solutions, trading on the OTCMKTS as DCMDF. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company specializes in designing, producing and distributing both digital and print materials that support transactional, promotional and regulatory communication across multiple channels.

The company’s service portfolio includes customer communications management, marketing and design, payment and remittance processing, data analytics, and digital workflow automation.

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