STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.56. 1,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.