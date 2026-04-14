Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Decreases By 62.0%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,336 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the March 15th total of 8,787 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLOW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

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MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

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