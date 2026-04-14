Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Decreases By 62.0%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,336 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the March 15th total of 8,787 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,505 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLOW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About MicroCloud Hologram
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.