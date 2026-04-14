Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,176 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 77,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Intelligence LLC acquired a new position in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF alerts:

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,350. Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small\u002FMid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US mid and small-cap companies that selects and weights securities based on the advisers assessment. SMIG was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by AAM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.