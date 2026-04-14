NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 28,033,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 45,298,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Key NIO News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NIO Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 924.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.